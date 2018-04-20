KOCHI: The Culture, Heritage and Our Future Cities Symposium launched by Travelling Exchanges: Theatres, Architectures, Heritage, a Fulbright-Nehru Research Project (2017 - 2018) in affiliation with Madhavan Nair Foundation will be held today and Sunday. The event organised at Kerala Museum in Edapally will feature speakers, performances, exhibits and an interactive installation.

The symposium, co-facilitated by Kanta Kochar, Ph D a Fulbright -Nehru Senior Scholar, K K Gopalakrishnan, a writer and cultural critic of the Kerala Performing Arts and Director of Kuttiyattam Kendra includes a collaborative work from the Travelling Exchanges Research Team, contributing scholars and artists and a screening of the winners of Films for the Future, a Travelling Exchanges Short Documentary Film Competition.

The Culture, Heritage and Our Future Cities Symposium explore how culture and heritage can play an important role in the ways we shape our future cities. The program investigates models of "performing heritage", in South India, more particularly, Kerala and focus on how Kochi as a port city acts as a space of transfer, visibility and renewal for the performing arts with a special focus on Daveli, Kalaripayattu and Kuttiyattam. This will, in turn, serve to highlight how performances can travel through a variety of staging venues from temples, kalaries, stages and museums. These "travelling exchanges" can, according to the symposium organisers, inspire new contours of performances that help make the heritage industries more economically viable, culturally visible and socially empowering.

Speakers include Symposium Facilitators Kanta Kochar, K K Gopalakrishnan and GC S Biju (Director of Centre for Performance Research and Cultural Studies in South Asia) and Madhavi Puranam, Editor of Nartanam. The event will feature Kuttiyattam performances by Kalamandalam Raman Chakyar and Kalamandalam Krishnendu, Kalaripayattu performances with the teams of Arjun, Sree Narayana Kalari, Jaleel Gurukkal, Lubaina Kalari, SRD Prasad Gurukkal Sree Bharath Kalari and a Daveli performance by Haridas Pattimattom. The tickets for the event are priced at Rs250 per head. There are also discounts for advance purchase of the tickets. The tickets cover entry to all activities both days 2 meals, snacks and a symposium information packet.