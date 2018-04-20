KOCHI: Is photography an obsession for you? Are you seeking more avenues to hone your skill? Then search no more, the Trivandrum Photographers Forum ( TPF) is your answer to all your queries on photography. Now camera buffs can get tips on crafting the right frame on a monthly basis and that too from professionals. And you needn't even own a high-end camera. All you need to have is a passion towards photography.

Ashraf Vattiyoorkavu recalls how resources and places to learn photography was limited when he was trying to learn the craft of photography. “In those days, you didn't have many institutions where you could learn photography. The forum is our attempt at ensuring proper avenues are there for those seeking to learn more about photography,” says Ashraf who is also the secretary of the forum.

Found by a team of fifteen camera buffs, the TPF has undertaken several trips ever since its forming in 2016. Their first trip was to Sasthampara, where a photo walk was conducted and ever since the number of members has increased.

For the amateur photographers and photography enthusiasts, TPF offers a platform to learn more about photography. “Although many own cameras, they aren't aware of the technicalities involved while capturing photographs. Ours is an attempt to ensure that amateurs get an avenue to learn from professionals and that too at nominal rates,” said Biju Joswin, a professional photographer and the president of the forum.

The TPF comprises an eclectic mix of members. School and college students, techies, architects, doctors, press photographers and professional photographers constitute the TPT family. The forum conducts regular workshops and photo walks where the members are taken to new locations to learn more about photography. “The professionals share their experiences in these trips and guides the members while taking photographs. You need not even possess a camera to be a member. The camera in our phones are good enough and it is all about getting the right frame. And all that matter is your passion towards photography,” says Biju.

From learning how to hold the camera the right way to sessions on processing photographs are imparted during the sessions. On Sunday, a photography workshop on basic DSLR, photojournalism and feature photography will be held at Technopark. The registration for the session has begun. The session in May will be on wildlife photography which will be handled by ace wildlife photographer Balan Madhavan, Ashraf added.

"The dream is to establish an academy where photography is taught," says Ashraf. The city needs such a dedicated centre where photography is taught and one day we intend to materialise that dream, he adds.