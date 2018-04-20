KOCHI: The Cyber Intelligence Research Laboratory of the Department of Computer Applications, Cusat, will conduct a five-day international workshop - Cyber Cube 2018 - on cyber security, cyber forensics and cyber law in association with the Kerala Police Academy, Thrissur, from April 20. Cusat Vice-Chancellor Dr J Letha will inaugurate the workshop at 9.30 am on Friday at the Computer Applications Department auditorium.

The workshop aims to enable individuals to advance the development of cyber intelligence software and hardware and aid them to enhance their knowledge of cyber intelligence. Chee Peng Lim from Deakin University, Australia; S S Nishantha Perera, from University of Colombo, Sri Lanka; Ezz Eldin Badawy Gad Alrab Hemdan from Menoufia University, Egypt; Krishnan Moothathu, former director, Joint Cipher Bureau, Ministry of Defence, and A R S Iyer, former Joint Director Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, will lead sessions. The workshop will conclude on April 24.