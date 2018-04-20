KOCHI: As Ernakulam witnesses rapid growth, there has been a spike in pollution as well. To keep a tab on it, the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) plans to introduce a mobile laboratory, which can detect the quality of air and water early as samples can be examined on the spot.

The KSPCB's Ernakulam regional office is likely to get the mobile lab, considering the number of industries present in the district. And statistics show that pollution is severe in Ernakulam compared to other districts in the state.

"The mobile lab will be helpful as we can detect the presence of toxic gases or chemical level in water whenever complaints are received," said KSPCB regional chief environmental engineer M A Baiju.

"Usually, we collect samples and analyse them at our regional lab before taking any action against polluting industries. Once the mobile lab is rolled out, the time taken for analysing samples can be cut and immediate action can be taken."

The mobile lab will have facilities such as toxic gas analyser, portable water quality monitor and colorimeter.

"The toxic gas analyser can detect a range of gases - oxygen, carbon dioxide, hydrogen sulfide, sulfur dioxide, ammonia, chlorine, hydrocarbons, nitrogen dioxide, methane and ozone. The water quality monitor can detect optical dissolved oxygen level and pH level in water," a KSPCB officer said.

"Similarly, it can also detect the oxidation reduction potential level, depth, conductivity, total dissolved solids and salinity of the water," the officer said.

The water and air quality directory released by the KSPCB in 2017 revealed that the level of faecal coliform and total coliforms recorded in the Periyar river were on the rise.

At Pathalam, the maximum and minimum pH levels were found to be 8.9 and 6, respectively, compared to the specified levels of 8.5 and 6.5, respectively.

At Kalamassery, the corresponding figures were 7.3 and 5.8, while at Muvattupuzha river, the levels were 7.2 and 6.5. On air pollution, the respirable suspended particulate matter (RSPM) should be 60 micrograms per cubic metre. But the average in Kuttipadam near Perumbavoor, the plywood industry hub, was found to be 61 in 2016. At Ernakulam South overbridge and Kalamassery industrial area, the RSPM levels were found to be 57 each.

