R Sreelekha DGP (Prisons) with Haritha Kerala Mission Chairperson T N Seema at the inauguration of the Organic Vegetables Sale Counter of the Central Prison and Correctional Home at Central Jail Poojappura on Thursday  Manu R Mavelil

KOCHI: A two-day training camp for government staff on the green initiatives implemented under the Haritha Kerala Mission began at the Youth Hostel at Kakkanad on Thursday. District panchayat president Asha Sanil inaugurated the camp.

She said each staffer should work towards turning every government office into epitomes of cleanliness by setting up facilities for processing organic waste, proper disposal of non-biodegradable waste and promoting recycling. "They will be setting an example for the public by engaging in such activities," she said.

"As a part of implementing the green protocol in the offices, a core committee will be set up. The committee will have top officers from the respective departments, leaders of various service organisations, representatives of the Suchitwa Mission and representatives of Local Self Government bodies. In the initial phase, the programme will be implemented in the offices at the district level.

However, in the next phase, the programme will be implemented in the taluks, blocks and panchayat levels. The need of the hour is an office culture that swears by cleanliness. Let's use environment-friendly materials instead of disposable ones to rid our state off waste. It is heartening to see many educational institutions and offices are diligently following the green protocol," she said.

As part of the training, the staff visited the offices of the Director of Panchayat and PWD executive engineer. The training will conclude tomorrow.