KOCHI: Vrooming on your superbike need not always be a reckless ride. A new motorcycle riders club, Southern Brothers Riders, has taken up an initiative to train its members to handle the great responsibility that comes with owning superpower bikes. The club has members who own high-performance bikes like Harley Davidson, Indian and Triumph.

The move comes in the wake of the marked increase in the number of high-performance motorcycles (800cc to 1200cc) on Kerala roads during the last five years.

“Riding a high-performance bike is completely different from riding ones with less than 500cc engines. Lack of proper training may result in accidents or deaths”, says Tharun Taj, secretary of the club.

Senior riders of the club have received training from the RTO of Thiruvananthapuram. They, in turn, train younger members of the club. The club also promotes the use of safety gear like body armour jackets, riding jeans and certified helmets. It also trains members to combat fatigue during extremely long rides. The club has also launched an initiative called “Slow down to support” to recognize and respect traffic inspectors. This initiative is seen as a measure to ease tensions between traffic policemen and riders of high-performance bikes.

Routine activities of this club include weekend rides to different locations, followed by training exercises for its junior members. They have also taken rides from Thiruvananthapuram to Goa and Mumbai. One team has successfully completed a ride from Kanyakumari, all the way to Kashmir. Each team has a ‘road captain’ who is the leading rider, followed by up to 10 riders, ending with a ‘sweeper’.

“While riding, we communicate using hand gestures to warn trailing riders about obstacles like damaged roads and speed limits”, says Praveen Kumar, the club’s head road captain.

At present, the club’s membership is restricted to riders who are over 21 years old and owning bikes with an engine capacity greater than 750cc. The integration of this club with other bikers clubs of lesser-engine capacities, to organize training events with the help of regional RTOs, is in progress.

The District Commissioner of Police will inaugurate a promotional video promoting safe riding, produced by the club during its “Bike Night 2018” at Lake Palace Hotel tomorrow.