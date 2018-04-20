KOCHI: Ebin Jose, who was 18 years when he started his business venture NatureLoC, said, "A lot of my relatives have farms where they cultivate pepper, cardamom, nutmeg and other spices. All these are grown organically. But when it comes to selling their produce, they had to approach middlemen, who often fleece them. However, after I began the online venture, they started selling their produce to me. It was beneficial for both of us. They got a reasonable price for their produce and I some quality produce."

The produce is procured from the farms and sold under the brand name NatureLoC.

"The spices are dried and packaged at the factory in Pala, Kottayam district. We've dryers and other equipment set up at the factory, which is maintained hygienically. I visit the factory every three days to collect the finished products," he said.

NatureLoC now sells other products too. "We've diversified our product catalogue and now sell kitchen essentials like plates made out of palm leaves, bamboo puttu maker and coconut shells. Since jackfruit is becoming a rage, we've introduced various products, including cakes, made from it. The focus is on natural products. We've also begun selling handloom dhoties," Ebin said, adding he also sells rice produced on a farm at Vazhakulam.

According to him, the site, which gets around 35 to 40 orders per month, also offers parenting tips, besides information on Ayurvedic properties of various plants.

"We consult Dr Manu Madhav of Cochin Arya Vaidyasala. We sell arishtam and massage oil that have njerinjil and nalpamaram as ingredients," said Ebin, who began his venture with a small amount as the initial investment.

"The initial investment was around Rs 1,00,000 and I bought spices worth Rs 35,000. Once the company took off, I was able to get an investment to buy the machinery. Today, NatureLoC's monthly turnover is Rs 5 to 6 lakh. We're selling spices worth Rs 1,25,000 to Rs 2,00,000 per month. The total annual turnover is Rs 80 lakh," he said.

The company, which has now obtained the dealership of Anna Aluminium and Kitex, employs eight permanent staff and operates from the top floor of Ebin's house at Tripunithura.

"We also employ part-timers, from 18 to 20, whenever the number of orders increases," said Ebin, who said he was balancing his studies and business.