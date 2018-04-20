KOCHI: A 38-year-old was arrested on Thursday in connection with the theft at a workshop at Njarakkad, near Pothanikkadu.

According to the police, Nobi aka Biju Paul, Kuttiyara Veettil, Kadavoor, was arrested for stealing batteries and air conditioners from SJ Work Shop on April 2. The accused was produced before a local court which remanded him to judicial custody.