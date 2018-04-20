KOCHI: The state-level conference of the National Union of BSNL workers, affiliated to INTUC, will be held at the Women's Association Hall in the city on Friday and Saturday.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy will inaugurate the conference at 10 am on Friday. DCC president T J Vinod will preside over the function and Anto Antony MP will deliver the keynote address.

Former UDF convener P P Thankachan will inaugurate the delegate meeting at 11.30 am. INTUC state president R Chandrasekharan will inaugurate the trade union meeting at 9 am on Saturday. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate the valedictory meeting at 3 pm.