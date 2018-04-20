KOCHI: The Pastoral Orientation Centre at Palarivattom celebrated its golden jubilee this year. As part of the celebrations, a two-day event began on Friday at the centre in which dignitaries from different walks of life and spiritual leaders of the church and society participated. The event will conclude on Saturday.

On day-1, two sessions and a panel discussion were held.

The first session, Thomas Mathew and Pius Malekandathil talked about themed ‘Kraistavikathayum Keralasamoohavum’. The session dealt with the history of the Catholic Church in Kerala, and the social cohesion that existed between different communities in running and maintaining the early schools and hospitals that had been set up.

The second session, titled ‘Keralasabhayum Manava Vikasanavum’ saw C R Neelakandan and Lida Jacob deliberating upon how church influenced the development of society.

Neelakandan emphasized that public action is what helped in progressing society. While Lida said equality within the church is also necessary and women should be encouraged to participate. She also maintains a Christian audit of all the system in the church should be conducted.

In the panel session, an explanation of how the present-day culture and situation of the Christian community was expounded. The rise and fall of the Christian population from the 14th century as well as its standing and contributions to society was also deliberated upon.