KOCHI: K R Uday Bhaskar has assumed charge as the Commissioner of Central Tax and Central Excise, Kochi Commissionerate, under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.

A 1990 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, he has worked in the Department of Atomic Energy and in various capacities in the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Custos in Mumbai, Chennai, Mysore and Trichy.

Before taking the charge in the Kochi Commissionerate, he was working as Special Director, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Southern Region.