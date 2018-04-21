KOCHI: To promote health tourism in the state, a delegation from Kerala is all set to leave for Oman to attend the International Medical Tourism Exhibition and Conference (IMTEC).

Slated to be held at Muscat from April 24 to April 26, it is Oman’s only trade event for medical tourism and the healthcare industry.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), one of the partners of the event, is taking the 37-member delegation led by CII Ker a l a cha i rman Dr Sa j i Kumar. The event will be an opportunity for the participating hospitals to meet and interact with Oman’s Ministry of Health officials and the industry members from UAE.

“It will be an opportunity for hospitals to showcase India as a wonderful destination for investment and business opportunities. It will initiate the process of positioning Kerala and India on a higher pedestal in the global health tourism sector,” said Dr Saji Kumar.