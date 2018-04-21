KOCHI: The morning after an under-construction building caved in at Kaloor, the public and motorists besides those commuting on the Kochi Metro had to face hardships.

Vehicular traffic was diverted via Manapattiparambu after the stretch of road from Lisie Junction till Kaloor was blocked by the traffic police since deep cracks had formed on the road following the incident.

According to Sindhu S, who works with a private firm, people were confused. "When I reached Lisie Junction, I found the road blocked and vehicles being diverted.

I didn't know where I could catch a bus. There were many of us running from one side of the road to other hoping get hold of a conveyance," she said.

Making matters worse for commuters, the Metro too partially suspended its services. Officials said a crater had formed on the roadside, close to the section where Metro pillars are erected. "Commuters had to get down at Kaloor station and find transportation to reach their destination. It was tiring and many people couldn't reach their destinations on time," said Ashish Mathew, a techie.

Meanwhile, Metro services were restored by 2 pm on Friday after experts tested the structures for damage.

"Trial runs without passengers were conducted successfully and the passenger traffic was resumed till Maharaja's College Station," said a KMRL spokesperson.