KOCHI: The Gujarati community of Mattancherry took out a protest march to the office of Mattancherry Assistant Commissioner on Friday demanding action against the persons who assaulted one of their community members on Thursday night.

Shri Cochin Gujarati Mahajan secretary Chetan D Shah said they have raised their concerns with the Police Department. On Thursday night, three persons allegedly attacked Ronak Shah, who objected to the trio travelling on a motorcycle at high speed through a narrow road where Ronak’s shop is situated. The police said they had registered a case in connection with the incident.