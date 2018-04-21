KOCHI: Traffic curbs will be in force on the SA Road at Elamkulam and Kadavanthra from Saturday 10 am-Monday 5 pm on account of Metro construction work.

The vehicles headed towards the Vyttila side from Ernakulam should turn left from the GCDA, Kadavantra Junctions and proceed via the KK Road Petrol Pump Junction and from there go right through the Subhash Chandrabose Road to Vyttila under the Ponnurunni bridge.