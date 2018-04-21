KOCHI: The Railway police on Friday arrested a self-styled god man attired like a saintly person on charges of abusing an engineering student on board the Ernakulam- Guruvayur Passenger.

Officers said Bhagyananda Saraswati, 70, hailing from Ambalavayal in Wayanad was nabbed on the basis of the complaint from the girl student. The accused entered the women’s compartment by 6 am. Though the passengers told him it is a ladies- only compartment he ignored it.

Later, he started a lewd conversation with the women. When the complainant questioned this he held her hands forcibly. She escaped from the clutches after spraying pepper spray on his face.

Following an alert, the Railway Police arrested the person who attempted to flee when the train reached Angamaly station. He was later produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody. According to the officers, the accused has not disclosed his real name and address.