The crowd gathered near the house on Parathara Lane in Ponekkara where a man and woman were found dead on Friday | A SANESH

KOCHI: A woman was found lying dead stark naked on the floor of a house at Ponekkara where another youth allegedly killed self on Friday night. The man Asif was found hanging while the woman Meera was found in a pool of blood. Adding to the drama, Asif had called up a relative to ‘alert’ him that he committed the murder. Though the police suspect the man was the killer, they are yet to confirm it.

The incident happened at a single-storey house near the Ponekkara church. Elamakkara police said Asif, a native of Palakkad, had informed his relative about killing Meera, after which the relative lost contact with him. The relatives later informed the police about the communication around 8.30 pm on Friday.

When the police arrived at the house where Asif and Meera had been living together, they found the woman lying in a pool of blood and the man hanging from the ceiling fan. Sources said local residents broke open the doors to find the man hanging from the ceiling and the woman lying on the floor stark naked.

Local residents said the two had been living in the house for the past few months and they used to quarrel frequently. The relatives had lodged a police complaint in this regard. Recently, the police had recorded their statements, sources said.