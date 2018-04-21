KOCHI: While there have been several issues related to the public transportation system in Kochi, a recent survey revealed women in the city prefer private buses as the main mode for commuting on a daily basis. The survey carried out by Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR) reveals that 60 per cent women take buses for commuting in Kochi. The survey was carried out by Pooja Koppa, research assistant at CPPR, Deepthi Mary Mathew, senior research associate, Jinson Jacob Kootungal, programme coordinator, Kerala ITDP, and Sara John, senior project associate, CPPR. Primary data was collected by using a structured questionnaire from 400 respondents.

While considering the genderwise preference of main modes of transport, it was found only 31 percent male prefer to take buses in Kochi. While on Kochi Metro, 11 per cent men and 10 per cent women prefer it for commuting. As far as usage of two-wheelers in concerned, 20 per cent men prefer it, while only 5 per cent women use scooters. Similarly, nearly 20 per cent men travel in cars, compared to 9 per cent women in the city. As per the survey, nearly 68 per cent people earning more than Rs 80,000 per month prefer cars as a mode of transportation.

Around 21 per cent of the same category prefer the metro and 11 per cent prefer two-wheelers. On the other hand, of people earning a salary in the Rs 60,000 to 80,000 range, 48 per cent prefer cars, 20 per cent use two-wheelers, 11 per cent ride on the metro, while 7 percent each access transport buses and ferries. On the other hand, 7 percent prefer to walk for reaching the destinations.

AMONG people drawing a monthly salary between Rs 40,000 and 60,000, 31 per cent prefer transport buses, 29 per cent prefer cars, 19 per cent depend on the Kochi metro, 18 per cent ride two-wheelers and 3 per cent take the ferry. Among people drawing 20,000 to 40,000 salary per month in Kochi, 41 per cent prefer transport buses for reaching their destinations, 21 per cent depend on two-wheelers, 12 per cent prefer their cars, 12 percent take the metro, nearly 6 per cent prefer ferry services, 5 per cent prefer other modes of transportation and 1 per cent prefer to walk.

The people classified in the category of earning close to Rs 20,000 per month, a majority of them prefer buses to commute in Kochi. As many as 54.5 per cent people prefer transport buses, while nearly 12 per cent depend on two-wheelers, close to 8 per cent each prefer the metro, ferry and cars. While nearly 5 per cent prefers to walk. As many as 36 per cent commuters cite comfort as a factor for shifting from the public transport system to private vehicles, 25 per cent say convenience, 24 per cent time consumption, 12 per cent cite safety and 3 percent cost-effectiveness factors.

“According to the analysis, the most significant factor when choosing a mode of public transport is the availability of information regarding routes and timings. Commuters also focus on qualitative aspects such as comfort, safety and availability of services. Respondents would shift to public transport if services are efficient and provided regularly. Better road management and staff behaviour would also enable a shift. “With the sharply increasing number of vehicles on the road, there is demand for creating new efficient public transport services and good infrastructure,” the report by CPPR claimed. Recently, CPPR had organised a discussion on the public transport system in Kochi which was attended by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), representatives of resident associations and bus operators.

In the meeting, P Rangadasa Prabhu, president of Ernakulam District Residents’ Association Apex Council, said measures should be taken to make the public transport system attractive to commuters. “In line with investing crores of rupees for building infrastructure, it is also important that people should be lured into using buses, metro and other modes of public transportation. In Kochi, the footpaths are broken and the pedestrian has a tough time walking in the city. Parking is another menace,” he said.

‘Buses have to be modernised’

Private Bus Operators’ Association president M B Sathyan said buses have to be modernised to lure the public to use the public transportation system. However, with laws and systems existing, it is not possible to operate modern buses. “We private buses are ready to roll out modern air-conditioned buses. But issues erupt when the government asks us to provide concessions. In the current scenario, it would be impossible to attract more public to buses and other public transport modes,” he said. As far as the safety of passengers and behavioural issues of bus employees is concerned, Sathyan said the cooperation of employees and passenger are equally important to avoid such issues.