KOCHI: The Legal Metrology Department on Saturday conducted surprise checking at the cement packing units in Ernakulam following numerous complaints regarding irregularities in the weight of cement sold in packets at the market.

The Legal Metrology team coordinated by Central Zone Deputy Controller R Rammohan conducted raids at the packing units of cement companies in Kochi. The three squads were led by Assistant Controllers B S Jaykumar, Suja Joseph and C Shamon. "Though no major variation was detected in the weight of cement packets, we have decided to conduct checking at all cement packing units operating under the jurisdiction of Central Zone of the Legal Metrology Department. We have been receiving complaints frequently in this regard," R Rammohan said.

According to Rammohan, the difference in the weight of cement in packets will also have an adverse impact on the construction of buildings. "Usually, the contractors do not check the weight of cement packets. For concrete work, the number of cement packets is counted. If the cement quantity in each packet is low, the quality of concrete will be affected," he said.