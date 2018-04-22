KOCHI: More than 300 Technopark employees congregated in front of IT hub Technopark, raising their voice in protest and taking an oath. They were expressing their angst at the recent rape and murder of an eight-year-old in Kathua. The outraged lot poured out their anger and expressed their thoughts on a ‘protest wall’ set up at the protest venue. The suggestions penned by the techies were compiled and mailed to the Prime Minister the other day.

“Special trial courts to handle rapes, quick investigation into such crimes and speedy delivery of justice were some of the suggestions penned by the techies. A set of these suggestions were mailed to the Prime Minister,” said Rajeev Krishnan, secretary of the cultural forum Prathidhwani, which organised the protest meet.

The congregation of IT employees gathered in front of Technopark

“The incident is unprecedented in all sense. She was targeted because of her religious identity,” said Rajeev on the incident that shocked the nation. The incident and its brutality drew crowds from the IT hub and they rallied against the atrocity and its perpetrators, seeking speedy delivery of justice. The meet, which was held the other day, underlined the need to protect the secular fabric of the country, resisting religious fundamentalism and ensuring maximum sentence to such perpetrators.

A play crafted by the techies which delved on the themes of communal harmony and the need to follow the tenets of the constitution was also performed.The ten-minute drama based on the recent incident had seven techies perform to the crowd of techies who took a break from their work to join the protest. Malayalam mission director Suja Susan George inaugurated the event.

An oath was taken by the techies where they vowed to always resist attacks against women and children. Prathidhwani’s women’s forum president Prasanthi Pramod read out the oath.The protest meet was led by Prathidhwani’s president Vineeth Chandran, secretary Rajeev Krishnan and its women’s forum secretary Sudeepta S.