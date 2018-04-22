KOCHI:Mata Amritanandamayi Devi will be arriving in Kochi on Monday to grace the anniversary celebrations of the installation of Brahmasthanam at Kunnumpurathu Brahmasathana Temple, Edapally. The event will be held on Monday and Tuesday.

Various functions have been organised as part of the celebrations. Mata Amritanandamayi will give discourses on both the days. Devotional songs, training in meditation and darshan are the other highlights. Various poojas like lalithasahasranamarchana, rituals to ward off planetary ill-effects and other special offerings will be made on these two-days. Besides, the inauguration of various service initiatives and other cultural programmes will be held as a part of the Brahmasthanostav.

Facilities will be available for offering various poojas like mahaganapathi homam, mahadhanvantri homam, navagraha homam, mahasudarshana homam, mahamruthyunjaya homam, bhagavathi seva, saraswati pooja, mahalakshmi pooja, durga pooja, kali pooja and other special poojas.

The students from the various educational institutions under Amrita Vishwavidyapeedom will present various art and cultural programmes as a part of the celebrations.

Time tokens will be distributed to those devotees who want to meet Amma from 6 am onwards. The free coupons that will facilitate a meeting with Amma will be distributed once she arrives at the venue.

For more information please contact, 0484 2800682, 2102828.