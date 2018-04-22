KOCHI: The death of a 24-year-old woman and her live-in partner at a rented house in Ponekkara here on Friday has remained shrouded in mystery, with the investigators unable to ascertain the reasons leading to the incident.

Elamakkara police said they are investigating the background details of the two victims - Meera, daughter of Sasi from Kottayam, and her fiance Noufal, 28 of Palakkad - on the suspicion the woman must have been killed by her partner in a fit of rage after he found she was in a relationship with a third person.

Meera was a divorcee while Noufal had a wife and two children. The duo came to Ponekkara about a month ago under the guise of a married couple.

Police said prior to taking his life Noufal had called up his mother and told her he had killed Meera after seeing her with another person at the house.

“He also told his mother he was about to commit suicide,” said an officer. The investigators are also looking into whether Noufal had any links with fundamentalist outfits. He had reportedly told his relatives he was working as a real estate agent here.

According to the police officers who visited the scene on Friday night, the fatal wounds suffered by the woman were on the front side of her body. “She was in a pool of blood and there was a blood-stained kitchen knife lying next to the body,” they said.

The inquest and post-mortem were conducted on Saturday morning. “The woman had suffered stab wounds to her neck, shoulders and abdomen. There were no injuries on the body of the man who was found hanging,” said an officer attached to the Elamakkara police station. The police are now investigating whether a third person was involved in the crime. The investigation has been taken over by Kalamassery CI S Jayakrishnan.