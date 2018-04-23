KOCHI: In a first of its kind event in the city, the Humpty Dumpty brunch at Courtyard by Marriot Kochi Airport is all set to treat the city with over 50 varieties of egg dishes. The brunch will be held on all Sundays and the first one kickstarted on April 22.

The Humpty Dumpty brunch offers more than 50 varieties of egg-based dishes. Designed with a rustic look, the live counter run by Chef Tara, serving 35 varieties of omelettes had a display of quail, duck and organic eggs besides the regionally available varieties.

Choose your egg, select the dish that you would like to have and watch the chef make the dish in front of your eyes. “Sunny side up, masala omelette, egg burjhi are the usual egg preparations that are made at home. To learn more varieties of omelette and prepare them for your children at home, that’s the agenda behind running the live stations” says Head Chef Ajay Khanna.

Although a simple name, Egg Paratha was a well-curated and wholesome variation of the usual omelette and Indian flatbread combination. Poached egg over buttered brioche topped with Hollandaise sauce and scallions to garnish was the perfect Egg benedict, also from the live counter.Egg stuffed with chicken jus was in high demand and left the diners wanting for more.

The soft texture of meat combined with slices of boiled egg stuffed at the centre served with thick creamy jus, which is reduced stock of lamb requiring a preparation time of 24 hours was one well liked by all. Besides the soup station, Western, Oriental, North Indian and traditional Kerala cuisine, the buffet also showcases a live Chaat Counter and Grill station where guests can choose from a variety of seafood from Basa to sardine and shellfish. “We always maintain the local cuisine while trying out variations that go with the traditional recipes of Kerala”, says Shahanaz Anjum, Assistant Food and Beverage Manager.

Mutta Kizhi, Mutta Pollachathu and Egg appam are a few popular preparations from the Kerala counter. Egg-cellent attractions of the brunch include free pool access, swimming costumes, and pool games to ensure that the little ones have a great time too. Games come with attractive prizes including discount on the brunch and pool access for a day.

A specially designed Kid’s Corner stood out with vibrant colours of the good old Sip-ups, swiss rolls, lolly pops, wafers, chocolate bars, and varieties of cereals. Mr Humpty who was busy playing with the kids and taking pictures with them at the photobooth was definitely a star attraction of the event.

Besides the egg favourites, the brunch also included Baked cannelloni pasta, Beetroot potato barrel, Refried beans, Gnocchi ala Romano, Moroccan lamb stew.The feast is completed with a range of cakes, soufflés, cupcakes for dessert. This Sunday brunch, which starts from 12.30 pm, is a perfect drive away to spend a day by the pool, and enjoy the goodness of egg.