KOCHI: Have I switched off the lights and fan? This is probably one of the most common OCD doubt people have after leaving the house. A smart switch product, introduced in the market, allows one to access their home switches from anywhere through a mobile app leaving behind all the conventional switches and has various other features to its credit.The US company has a presence in most districts in the state and is slowly popularising its product.

Midhun George, who handles branding and communication in Kochi, mentioned their aim is to standardise home automation through the brand. He said the smart switch is divided into four features, hub (master switch), amber and fly (in rooms), and pocket switch, which is the mobile app.

In case of an emergency, you want to move out, with one touch on 'away' application in hub, the job will be done, he said.While hub is set up in the main hall, eight amber and six fly switches will be kept in each room. Midhun said that 8-12 applications are included in amber and one can easily switch off and on with one touch. One of the highlights is the 'panic' icon, which as soon as the person click sends an alert vibe to the concerned number submitted in the app.

The intention is to give a smart home experience without any additional CAT cabling, static IP & can be installed by a normal electrician.The smart switches provide integration to Amazon- Echo & its just easy to give a voice command such as 'turn on Bedroom Ligh , he said. Through the app, one can set the timer and schedule appliances.

He noted if a person is out of the house and wants the light at the entrance to be on, it can be easily done through the app. He highlighted the experience gives a luxury feel at an affordable rate.The office in Kochi has installed the product in a number of houses here and is working for a wider reach of the product in the state.