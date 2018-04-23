KOCHI: Sitting in her modest apartment near Kakkanad, which is also her studio, church artist Indu Francis says, "The walls of this house see the 14 stations of the Way of the Cross being manifested on canvas every day." She is one of the few female church artists in south India and her works will soon adorn the walls of Kottakkavu St Thomas Church in North Paravur.

For more than 15 years, the Kochi-based artist has been painting biblical scenes in churches in Kerala and around. Indu's paintings hang on the walls of more than 25 churches. Other than Kerala, her works are displayed in three churches in Mumbai and one each in Texas, Muscat and Australia.

One of Indu's biggest paintings has been installed in Little Flower Church in Elamkulam, Kochi, some time ago. The painting is 20 feet high.

Indu's paintings are realistic oil on canvas and inspired from European artists. "An order from a church comprises 10 to 25 paintings. Each order takes almost five months to complete. The paintings are mainly the Stations of the Cross, Last Supper, Multiplication of Bread and the Miracle of Turning Water into Wine," she says. To help her complete her order within the limited time frame, she has hired help to assist her.

Passionate about art, Indu says though there is a monetary benefit in pursuing the business, it is not profit motivated. "I get complete satisfaction especially since I am doing something spiritual. I turned to church paintings because I have a special interest towards it. I have done paintings for a few temples too," she says.

Her husband, Francis, who used to run a business in Dubai, supports and helps her with bulk orders. Her son, Kiran, who lives in Germany with his family, is also an artist.

Indu has diplomas in portrait and photo enlarging. Along with the church orders, Indu also takes other orders from clients seeking realistic portraits. "During my free time, I also do a bit of freelance painting. But these are just my pet projects," she says with a smile.