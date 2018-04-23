High tidal waves hit the Chellanam Coast in Kochi on Sunday. However, there was no report of damage | Melton Antony

KOCHI: Panic gripped residents of the coastal areas in the district on Sunday after 1.5 m-high swell waves pounded the region. Though the tidal waves entered the houses in the coastal area, there were no reports of damage or destruction.

The areas mainly affected by the sea surge, include Chellanam, Puthuvype, Edavanakkad and Munambam. " We visited the area on Sunday. Presently, there is no need to worry as the strength of the waves has come down. All necessary arrangements have been made in case the situation warrants urgent evacuation," said Sheela Devi, Deputy Collector, Disaster Management.