KOCHI: The coming together of the government and private sectors for the health of a then-newborn baby has created good results and reasons to celebrate now, a year later. At the time of her birth, Asiya was nothing more than 550g with underdeveloped, weak organs. Despite this, her family persevered to transport the baby immediately to the Government Medical College in Kalamassery. Asiya was moved into the ventilator and placed there for three weeks upon which a critical heart condition called PDA (Patent Ductus Arteriosus) was detected in the child.

Over the course of these weeks, Asiya’s weight decreased rapidly once again due to the lack of feeding. With the joint private of Lisie Hospital, the surgery was completed successfully and free of cost. They also set up artificial respirators and home oxygen supplies at Asiya’s residence. A year later, Asiya celebrated her birthday here and is in good health. Caption: (L to R) Fousiya Muhammed, Dr Peter Vazhayil, VR Rajesh, TM Muhammed, Dr Ganesh Mohan, Dr Edwin Francis, Fr Ajo Moothedan