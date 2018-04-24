KOCHI: The Judges Avenue-Kaloor Junction stretch which was closed after an under construction structure collapsed at Kaloor will be opened to vehicular movement on Wednesday morning. District Collector K Mohammed Y Safeerulla, who paid a visit to the area on Monday, gave the assurance after inspecting the road restoration work.

“The coconut piling and the removal of clay from the area has been completed by Monday evening. The work to strengthen the road by filling GSP is going on. After this, the road will be handed over to the Kerala Water Authority for laying the water pipes. We hope the whole process can be finished by Tuesday night so that the road can be open for vehicular movement by Wednesday morning,” said the Collector.

Safeerulla also said to provide strength to the nearby buildings red sand is also used to fill the area which was excavated for the construction of the building. “ The company has promised to restore the road which is now in an uneven condition,” he said.

The restoration work is being carried out by the textiles company under the guidance of the PWD, but at its own expense. However, the reason behind the accident still remains a mystery even as the procedural committee, appointed by the Collector, is yet to reach a conclusion. “ The leakage which erupted in front of the construction site may be a reason as it can reduce the strength of the soil. Also, the vibrations from the heavy vehicles passing along the stretch put external pressure on the base pile. However we are still clueless on the actual causes which led to the mishap,” said the PWD engineers. Earlier, Metroman E Sreedharan also visited the area on Monday to rule out damage to the Metro pillar.