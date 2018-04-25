Mata Amritanandamayi singing devotional songs with her devotees at the Mata Amritanandamayi Math in Edappally on Tuesday | A Sanesh

KOCHI: The two-day annual Brahmasthanotsavam at Edappally Brahmasthanam concluded on an impressive note on Tuesday. Thousands of devotees thronged the venue seeking the blessings of Mata Amritanandamayi.

"There is a rhythm in every creation, an undeniable relationship between the universal force and the living beings," Mata Amritanandamayi said while addressing the devotees during the Satsang. "The universe is like a vast network. If it is shaken at one place, the vibrations are felt across the network. Life is like climbing a big mountain," she said.

Actor Jayasurya received the first copy of the annual souvenir Amritavarshini-2018 and

officially launched it by handing over a copy to Seema Jagaran Manch national organiser A Gopalakrishnan.

Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain felicitated Mata Amritanandamayi at the function. The district-level inauguration of ‘Nalppamaram Nadinu Nanmaram’, a project launched by the Mata Amritanandamayi Math for environment conservation. Math general secretary

Swami Poornamritananda Puri led the annual Amritolsavam-2018.

Dhanlaxmi Bank regional head Rajesh Purushothaman, BJP Ernakulam district president M K Mohandas, Ernakulam Brahmasthanam committee member Pradeep Gangadharan, Judges’ and IAS panellist Vijay Menon and Venugopal C Govind also participated.

Special poojas, bhajans and meditation led by Amma started at 11 am on Tuesday. Elaborate arrangements were made at the Brahmasthanam to facilitate the smooth conduct of the event.