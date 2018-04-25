During the summer camp ‘Ezhuthani’ organised by the State Archives Department, the children were exposed to sessions on artefacts, mural painting, concentration techniques, visits to museums and interaction with different personalities

KOCHI:“Do you know the technique of preserving a palm-leaf manuscript? Have you ever tried writing on one?” asks Gautham Krishna S S, with an air of satisfaction. He enthusiastically narrates the many techniques involved in preserving old records and doesn’t hide his enthusiasm at having learned that the state has a rich repository of old and rare records. “I have been to several camps, but this one trumps all. Who else in our generation would have written on a manuscript? Here, I learned about Kerala!” he excitedly adds after attending the penultimate session of the three-day summer camp, ‘Ezhuthani,’ organised by the State Archives Department.

For the students who congregated at the Central Archives, West Fort, it was a tryst with the past. For three days, they learned how to hold the ‘narayam’ (stylus), listened to historic tales, examined awestruck the vast collection of artefacts and memorabilia at the different museums in the city. It was a journey to the past, learning the ancient way of writing, getting introduced to ancient scripts and knowing the history of the state.

The students, further, brought along artefacts from their homes and an exhibition of these decades-old artefacts was also held on the premises. A Malayalam newspaper from 1940, ancient utensils, coins, currencies, palm-leaf horoscopes figure among the vast collection of artefacts brought by the children. As many as 20 children rifled through their homes and arranged a grand exhibition of the artefacts. Sessions on mural painting, building concentration through magic, interaction with noted personalities, visits to Signature Museum, Archives Directorate, Keralam – Museum of History and Heritage were some of the highlights of the summer camp.

“We were also introduced to making natural colours and understood that most of the sites in the city are steeped in history,” said Gautham. Nodding in agreement, Gopika Krishna said the camp also helped understand how important diction was. “I came here out of curiosity on knowing that writing using ‘narayam’ will be taught here,” says Gopika. “We were also introduced to a vast collection of poems. The session on Malayalam was an eye-opener which made me realise that most of the words are pronounced the wrong way,” she added.

Devi Priya, a Class VIII student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom, recalls with awe at how they came to know that the very premises they were standing was once a jail. “We could learn about several such historic and lesser known details. We even wrote with ‘narayam’, well tried to, because it is very difficult to hold it. But it was a stellar experience,” smiles Devi.

The camp is being organised in continuation with the string of programmes launched by the department to instil interest in history amongst the children. “The idea is to raise awareness among the children about the need to conserve our heritage and artefacts,” said archivist and coordinator of the programme Asok Kumar. It is for the first time that a summer camp has been organised here. “There have been several requests from different parts of the state to conduct such camps and this will be looked into,” he added.