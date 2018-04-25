KOCHI: A day after the High Court said the life of human beings is important than that of stray dogs, several people, including patients and staff, were attacked by them at the General Hospital here on Tuesday morning. The stray dogs that came running into the hospital compound bit seven people and injured eight others.

Ajitha, a hospital staff, was disposing of the waste at 8.30 am when a dog attacked her. The random attacks went on till 11 am. Pareed from Pookatupadi and Rafi from Kannamali were among those injured. The dogs were later contained by Kochi Corporation’s Animal Birth Control squad. The injured people were given injections and sent home.

“Once the attack happened, we were quick to inform the corporation. The injured people were treated. We’re planning to do a thorough inspection of the hospital premises,” said general hospital superintendent Dr A Anita.

As many as 1,975 dog bite cases have been reported so far this year in the district. The lag in waste collection and improper dumping of it continue to be a major headache for the authorities concerned.