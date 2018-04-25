The Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre and Grand Hyatt, the country's biggest convention centre, will be opened on Saturday.Rs 1800-crore Lulu Bolgatty Centre is Yussufali's biggest investment in the state

KOCHI:Kochi will welcome the largest convention centre in India on Saturday, boosting the city's prospects as the most sought-after destination for the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism.

The Rs 1,800-crore Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre and Grand Hyatt with over 10 lakh sq.ft of indoor and outdoor space, including two customizable and column-free venues with a total capacity of 10,000 people, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"I first announced this project in 2011. Though it is one year delayed from my original target, I'm happy with the way things have gone for us. This project will go a long way in making Kochi and Kerala the tourist and MICE hub of India," said Yusuff Ali MA, chairman and managing director of Lulu Group.

This is Lulu Group's biggest investment in Kerala till date.

The convention centre will directly provide jobs to 1,000 people, and another 1,500 indirectly (taxi services, tourism, travel and other affiliated services), he said.

A key feature of the Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre is LIWA, the largest hall in the convention centre with 20,000 sq.ft, which can take more than 5,000 people at a time. It has also got a unique automated re-tractable seating system, which is first of its kind in the country, claimed the Lulu officials.

Other multipurpose and customizable venues include Vembanad, Nattika, named after the birth place of Yusuff Ali and 'Diwan', which has the exclusive networking area for VIP guests.

The convention centre has three helipads and parking capacity for more than 1,500 cars. "With an increase in conferences and summits in Kerala, the tourism and related sectors will see tremendous growth in both revenues and economic activities which will propel all-round growth in the 'God's own country'," Yussuff Ali said.

The spacious urban, waterfront luxury project is set on 26-acres of landscaped grounds in a key location on the Bolgatty island. Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty will feature an array of suites, rooms, luxury villas to suit the taste and demands of discerning travellers and tourists to Kerala, said Sunjae Sharma, vice president - operations, Hyatt.

The resort's food and beverage outlets include Malabar Cafe - where the cuisine redefines the state's age-old, treasured recipes with an easy cafe spirit.

Leisure facilities include a Grand Club Lounge, a 24-hour Fitness Centre and the luxurious spa Santata, an international spa offering a modern wellness experience with traditional Ayurvedic treatments.

Highlights

1000 direct jobs; 1500 indirect jobs

10 lakh sq.ft of indoor and outdoor space

2 customizable and column-free venues to accommodate 10,000 people

Largest hall has 20,000 sq.ft space; can take 5000 people at a time

3 helipads

1500 cars parking capacity

Waterfront Project is on 26 acres