KOCHI: Akhila, wife of Sreejith, who died in police custody at Varappuzha, on Tuesday approached the Kerala High Court seeking a CBI probe in the case. She also sought a directive to the state government to award a compensation of Rs 1 crore to Sreejith's family citing the reason that the state is bound to provide compensation as it was a custodial murder.

24-year-old Akhila submitted that at the time of taking custody and throughout police custody Sreejith was brutally assaulted and he sustained severe injuries which resulted in his death on April 9. The police took Sreejith and his brother Sajith into custody on April 6 from their house. Her husband was brutally murdered by the police, following a conspiracy hatched under the leadership of the-then district police chief (Rural) A V George.

The medical report indicates that Sreejith died owing to assault in the abdomen. Though a crime was registered under section 302 (murder) of the IPC against four police officers and they were arrested later, the SIT has not moved against the real conspirators- the-then SP A V George, CI Crispin Sam and some other influential police officers, the petitioner submitted. The investigation conducted by the police against the officers will not yield the expected result. Hence a CBI probe is essential, she submitted.

The petitioner further submitted that the state government is bound to give a compensation of Rs 1 crore as Sreejith died in police custody. Even after two weeks of the incident, the state has not bothered to declare any solatium to the bereaved family and it indicates that the state is washing its hands of, the petition stated.