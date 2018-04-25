KOCHI:Young music enthusiasts of Kochi united through the Showtime Kochi forum, which is a community of musicians aiming to improve the music scene in the city, has come out with a new prog rock band 'Chidakasha'.

Hoping to grow into the new sensation of the town, the band infuses elements of Hindustani, metal, funk and progressive genres. These young musicians have been in the field for a while and the concept of street jam by Showtime Kochi united them. The members of the band include vocalist Sachin Rajeev, bassist Rohith Sanjay, lead guitarist Arjun Subrahmanian and drummer Dixon Dennis.

"'Chidakasha' was named by Arjun and it means conscious space or field," says Dixon. "Life is built on thoughts and this led to the naming of the band.”

The band has released their first music video named 'Tigress' on YouTube. "The theme of the song focuses on the immense emotional strength gained by a friend of ours during a time of turmoil. She epitomised the tigress of feminine strength," says Dixon.

At present, the band is planning to complete their set of seven unique compositions, which they will be performing at open mikes in Showtime Kochi street jams. "This platform gave wings to our dreams," Dixon says.

They are also planning to do a pan-India music tour.