KOCHI: The Central Institute of Fisheries, Nautical Engineering Training (CIFNET) has invited applications for admission to the four-year 'Bachelor of Fishery Science (Nautical Science)’ affiliated to Cusat and approved by Director General of Shipping, Mumbai, according to a press release issued by the director.

Those who have passed the Plus-II with 50 pc marks in mathematics and 50 pc aggregate marks in other science subjects and also minimum 50 pc marks in English either in Class X or Plus-II and aged below 20 years can apply for the same. A common entrance test will be held at CIFNET, Kochi/ Chennai/ Visakhapatnam on June 9. Applications can be downloaded from the website: www.cifnet.gov.in and applied with the necessary application fee.