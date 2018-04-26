KOCHI: The District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), Ernakulam, in association with the Kerala City Tour, a venture by startup- Travelmate Solutions, will introduce a special package from May 5 for tourists to visit Munnar Flower Show and Eravikulam National Park.

The other tourist destinations include Cheeyapara waterfalls and Valara waterfalls. The tourists will be able to visit these locations in an air-conditioned bus which will leave Nedumbassery airport at 6.45 am. Athani By-pass, Paravur Kavala, Aluva metro station, Muttom metro station, Kalamassery metro station, Edappally metro station and Vyttila Hub are other pick-up and drop points.

The package cost is `1,200 per person including lunch, entry tickets and guide service. The tickets can be booked through the website www.keralacitytour.com or contacting DTPC at 0484-237334. Other tour packages include Munnar trip, Kochi city tour, Alappuzha-Fort Kochi tour and Kochi-Athirappilly-Peringalkuthu.