KOCHI: Witness examination in the Nedumbassery fake Indian currency notes (FICN) seizure case in which Aftab Batki, a henchman of Dawood Ibrahim is an accused, ended at the NIA Court the other day.

As many as 32 witnesses were examined by NIA Judge S Santhosh Kumar as part of prosecution witness examination. Proceedings under CrPC Section 313 will commence on May 2.

Earlier, High Court had directed the NIA Court to reserve its verdict in the case as the petition to lift UAPA charges against the accused persons was under the former's consideration.

“The petition has now been disposed of and so, the NIA Court can pronounce its verdict after completing the rest of the trial proceedings. The lifting of UAPA charges against the accused will impact other fake currency note cases we probed. NIA was dealing with nine FICN cases in Kerala, of which verdict in one case has been announced,” an NIA officer said.

The accused persons in the Nedumbassery FICN case are Abid Chullikulavan of Kalikavu, Malappuram; Mohammed Haneefa of Kodungallur, Thrissur; Abdul Salam of Wandoor, Malappuram; Antony Das of Valaparai, Tamil Nadu and Aftab Batki. Accused Kunjumohammed alias Kunjutty had turned approver.

On Republic Day-2013, Customs officers at the Nedumbassery airport had intercepted Abid upon his arrival from Dubai and recovered 1,950 FICN pieces, all of `500 denomination, from him. After taking over the probe, the NIA received information regarding Batki's involvement. According to the agency, Batki had provided the fake notes seized from Abid's possession.

In the chargesheet filed before the NIA Court, the accused were charged under IPC Section 489B, 489C and 120B and Section 16 and 18 of UAPA.