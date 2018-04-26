KOCHI: In the wake of disclosures by the co-accused in the house attack on C M Vasudevan of Varapuzha, who were arrested along with the deceased S R Sreejith, the special investigation team (SIT) recorded their statements again.

The co-accused, who were released on bail on Tuesday, told the media that they had been subjected to a brutal assault by SI G S Deepak inside the lock-up at Varapuzha police station. According to them, though Sreejith cried inside the lock-up complaining of severe abdominal pain, the police officers were reluctant to take him to a hospital.

Meanwhile, the North Paravur Judicial First Class Magistrate court on Wednesday sent former Varapuzha SI G S Deepak to the custody of the SIT for five days.

Considering an SIT petition, the court sent him to custody for detailed interrogation. Earlier, the court had dismissed a bail application moved by the SI, saying the probe against the officer had been only in the preliminary stage and the need to subject him to an identification parade.

According to the SIT, the SI, who was on leave on the day when Sreejith was taken into custody, came to the police station late on the same day and assaulted the youth.

Meanwhile, Sreejith’s family has lodged a complaint about a letter received the other day. The letter, which threatens the family to withdraw from the custodial torture case, also warns them to be wary of police torture methods.

The letter makes reference to a few police officers working under the Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP and asks the family to enquire about them in Thiruvananthapuram.