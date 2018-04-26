KOCHI: Edappally block panchayat topped in the implementation of Life project under which houses are provided for the homeless across Kerala. Edappally block panchayat achieved the feat by completing construction of all the houses included as part of Life project.

As many as seven houses proposed to be constructed during 2017-18 fiscal year by Edappally block panchayat was completed. Similarly, 5 houses included under AIY programme and 5 houses included under the PMIY scheme were also completed. M R Antony, Edappally block panchayat president, said more houses will be constructed as part of welfare projects during the 2018-19 fiscal year.

Considering this, the block panchayat has decided to invite applications from people who do not have their own houses. Similarly, funds will be provided for the repair works of the houses as well. The block panchayat also could complete the construction of houses that were included under various welfare programmes and pending from 2001 to 2016.

Houses were constructed under the Life programme after taking into consideration the suggestion of the customer. The houses spanned 400 square feet with two bedrooms, a living room, kitchen and toilet. The handing over of keys of the completed houses will be held at Edappally block panchayat office on Thursday.