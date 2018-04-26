KOCHI: The Kalamassery police on Wednesday arrested a youth in connection with a drunken brawl where a 24-year-old youth was allegedly hacked by a group at Kalamassery on April 15.

Police officers said Sreerag, a resident of Glass Factory Colony in Kalamassery, was the arrested. The arrest comes after much protests from the victim’s family and political parties on the apathy in nabbing the culprits in the incident where a youth was attacked with a machete 10 days ago.

Eldhose, son of George, was attacked by the gang on April 15. According to relatives, the youth was severely injured and underwent a surgery. The police had earlier unearthed a CCTV footage of the alleged drunken brawl where a youth is seen getting hacked on his leg. However, the rest of the accused, including the person who hacked the victim, is on the run. Eldhose was helping another person who was inebriated when the accused approached them and picked up a fight. They later called in two others over the phone. They came on a scooter and hacked Eldhose using a machete, the relatives added.

Meanwhile, the police said the victim could identify only one person and he has been arraigned as the first accused in the case. The accused person Sreerag was arrested from Perumbavoor after he was traced. An FIR was lodged based on the complaint of the accused with non-bailable charges, including attempt to murder. Though the face of the other persons in the CCTV footage is not clearly visible, the cops have been trying to trace them, added officers.