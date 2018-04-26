KOCHI: The city police arrested a distributor of food products after finding that expired baby food products were supplied by him in the city after tampering the label of the items. Shivasubhramanian, 42, who hails from Vattavila in Thiruvananthapuram, is the arrested. The accused was under the surveillance of the cops and a police team led by Thrikkakara AC P P Shams nabbed him from Chennai on Tuesday night. His arrest was recorded at the AC's office on Wednesday morning.

Officers said the distribution company used to supply baby food products of other companies which manufacture these products. It was at a storage unit of the distributor where the tampering happened, said an officer.

The police have booked him under Sections 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC. Officers said they are investigating whether the accused had tampered with the labelling of the products in connivance with the manufacturer.

The accused would be presented before a magistrate on night.