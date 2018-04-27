Home Cities Kochi

Arthroscopy to reduce hospital stay

By Dr George Abraham and Dr Sameer Ali
KOCHI: Arthroscopy, a minimally invasive surgical procedure, is undoubtedly the most preferred method used for both diagnosis and treatment of joint injuries, especially the one that affects meniscus and ligaments.

The procedure has gained wide acceptance over the years because of the advantages it has over traditional methods used for the same. It is very useful and commonly used for examining and treating knee, shoulder, elbow and ankle injuries. Arthroscopy is also being used for diagnosis and treatment of hip injuries of late.
Arthroscopy can also be used for diagnosis and treatment of non-inflammatory and inflammatory arthritis and various other joint injuries.

The normally found joint injuries include meniscus tears, ligament strains and tears, cartilage deterioration among others. The joint injuries are widely found in people who are active in sports and games, particularly those who are in the age group of 16-30 years. Such injuries are mainly caused by falling down while playing. Diagnostic Arthroscopy is a day-care procedure. It helps in confirming the findings from MRI as well as detecting some new lesions.

When arthroscopy comes to treatment application, its most important advantage is the short duration of hospital stay. As arthroscopy treatment requires only small incisions of one centimetre, the recovery time is fast and the patient can be discharged from the hospital within two or three days. However, the patient needs to stay for nearly two weeks in hospital in case of conventional surgery. The patient also needs to suffer less pain compared to open surgery.

Arthroscopy is performed by applying general, local, regional or spinal anaesthesia. The arthroscope and attached camera are inserted into the joint through small incisions made on the skin. The arthroscope is connected to a television monitor and visuals of joints will display on the same and enable the doctor to get a clear picture of the problem and thus helps in planning the treatment.

The patients, who have undergone arthroscopy treatment, require doing exercise for some days as part of the rehabilitation programme. They will be briefed on the exercise they need to follow before discharged from the hospital. In some cases, patients may require supervised physical therapy, which they can do at a place convenient to them.

Meitra Hospital has been equipped with the latest technology in arthroscopy and is managed by key trained surgeons.

