Home Cities Kochi

Eye-catching paintings woo visitors

A painting, which is a  stark portrayal of mankind’s unbridled greed bleeding Mother Earth to death left the spectators awe-struck.

Published: 27th April 2018 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 02:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Aparna H J & Gayathri Krishnan
Express News Service

KOCHI: A painting, which is a  stark portrayal of mankind’s unbridled greed bleeding Mother Earth to death left the spectators awe-struck.The painting titled ‘Mother and Son’ indicated nature distraction was one among the breathtaking pictures that grabbed the eyeballs of the visitor at ‘Colour of Memories’ exhibition organised at Durbar Hall art gallery.

The man behind the painting, artist Suresh Thammanimattam says, for him, art reflects social and contemporary thoughts. “Art should bring out human feelings and social problems. An artist can feel the problems faced by nature and living beings with much more intensity than a common man,” he said.
The debut exhibition of Suresh was divided into two sections, the first section had 16 portraits which focused on feelings, emotions and aspirations of human lives.

The series of these portraits titled, Man and animals, Shadows of love, Enjoying feminineness, Dreams, In reality, lastly mother and son.

The second section was named as ‘Malayalathintey Akshara Prathibhakalkku Samarppanm’ and included 96 pencil sketch of eminent literary figures in Malayalam. The writers included Kumaran Aashaan, Vayalar Ramavarma, Chagampuzha, SK Pottakadu, Vaikom Muhammed Basheer, Vayalopilli Sreedhramenon and Madhavi Kutty.The general theme of his portraits reflected emotions, suspicions and struggles of human life.

As an employee at Town Planning Department and a beginner in this field, he tries to balance his passion and profession simultaneously. He paints during the free hours and most of the portraits exhibited in the art gallery show his 2 years of hard work and dedication.

Suresh uses acrylic for his paintings and chooses red and green as his favourite colour to bring on the canvas. While the red focusses on celebrations and human emotions, green is the colour of nature. Along with art, he also possesses a good taste in literature and is also gearing up for publishing a book with ten short stories by the end of May. The exhibition, which commenced on Wednesday is open till Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Gas tanker overturns, major tragedy averted at Kochi's Kakkanad

Naval Air Enclave opened at Cochin International Airport

Kochi: Milkos’ brass held over kids’ stale food seizure

IPL2018
Videos
Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering in Mangalore after releasing the Congress manifesto | PTI
Rahul Gandhi attacked BJP during releasing Congress manifesto for Karnataka assembly polls
Photo | Twitter
PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping visit Marquis Yi of Zeng Cultural Relics and Treasure exhibition
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures