Eye-catching paintings woo visitors

Express News Service

KOCHI: A painting, which is a stark portrayal of mankind’s unbridled greed bleeding Mother Earth to death left the spectators awe-struck.The painting titled ‘Mother and Son’ indicated nature distraction was one among the breathtaking pictures that grabbed the eyeballs of the visitor at ‘Colour of Memories’ exhibition organised at Durbar Hall art gallery.

The man behind the painting, artist Suresh Thammanimattam says, for him, art reflects social and contemporary thoughts. “Art should bring out human feelings and social problems. An artist can feel the problems faced by nature and living beings with much more intensity than a common man,” he said.

The debut exhibition of Suresh was divided into two sections, the first section had 16 portraits which focused on feelings, emotions and aspirations of human lives.

The series of these portraits titled, Man and animals, Shadows of love, Enjoying feminineness, Dreams, In reality, lastly mother and son.

The second section was named as ‘Malayalathintey Akshara Prathibhakalkku Samarppanm’ and included 96 pencil sketch of eminent literary figures in Malayalam. The writers included Kumaran Aashaan, Vayalar Ramavarma, Chagampuzha, SK Pottakadu, Vaikom Muhammed Basheer, Vayalopilli Sreedhramenon and Madhavi Kutty.The general theme of his portraits reflected emotions, suspicions and struggles of human life.

As an employee at Town Planning Department and a beginner in this field, he tries to balance his passion and profession simultaneously. He paints during the free hours and most of the portraits exhibited in the art gallery show his 2 years of hard work and dedication.

Suresh uses acrylic for his paintings and chooses red and green as his favourite colour to bring on the canvas. While the red focusses on celebrations and human emotions, green is the colour of nature. Along with art, he also possesses a good taste in literature and is also gearing up for publishing a book with ten short stories by the end of May. The exhibition, which commenced on Wednesday is open till Sunday.