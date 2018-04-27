Home Cities Kochi

ICAR-CIFT Foundation Day celebrations today

ICAR-CIFT, the premier research institute in the realm of Indian fishery sector, is commemorating its 61st Foundation Day on Saturday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ICAR-CIFT, the premier research institute in the realm of Indian fishery sector, is commemorating its 61st Foundation Day on Saturday. The function will be held at its main campus at Willingdon Island. During the past 61 years, ICAR-CIFT has made commendable scientific contributions in the fields of fish harvesting, processing, packaging, product development, quality assurance, fishery byproducts and fishery waste utilisation with a remarkable distinction. The NABL-accredited laboratory and national-level referral food laboratory facilities for fish and fish products has enabled it to achieve great milestones.

As the part of the Foundation Day celebrations, the institute has chalked out an open house programme to reach out to the common people. The aim is to provide various stakeholders right from the fishers, students, industrial personnel, extension personnel, scholars and common people with an opportunity to acquaint themselves with the significant activities of the institute.  Tours are being organised by different departments like the division-level technology showcasing, state-of-the-art NABL accredited laboratories, agri-business incubation unit, ATIC, fish processing pilot plant, engineering workshop and net mending workshop.

People from all walks of life have been invited to participate in the open house programme which will begin at 9.30 am at ICAR-CIFT campus. They can utilise the opportunity to interact with scientists working on various projects that aim to bring technological developments in the sector.

