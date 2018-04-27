India Skills Kerala 2018: Three-day finale from today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The grand finale of the biggest skill and excellence fair Kerala has ever seen - India Skills Kerala 2018 - is set to begin from on Saturday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will officially inaugurate the state-level competitions at 6 pm at a grand ceremony that highlights technological and cultural excellence at Marine Drive, Kochi.

Minister for Labour T P Ramakrishnan will preside over the function and Labour and Skills Department additional chief secretary Tom Jose IAS will welcome the gathering.

Kerala Academy of Skills Excellence (KASE) additional chief secretary Sriram Venkitaraman will propose a vote of thanks at the function.

The programme will commence on Saturday morning at the venue where 23 exhibition stalls have been set up. Major national-state agencies will participate in the exhibition based on the current themes of skill development.

On the sidelines of the finale, a panel discussion, led by experts, on the topic “Entrepreneurship and Employment in Changing World” will be organised on April 29 at 6 pm.

The Industrial Training Department and Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE) have been jointly organising the ‘India Skills Kerala 2018’ competitions for the last one month across the state. The event saw an overwhelming participation of youngsters.

The objective of the competition was to drive home the importance of skill development among youth and in the society. Winners of the district-level and zonal-level competitions are vying for glories in the state-level finale. Two winners each from zonal-level competitions have been selected for each of the skill sections of the state-level competition.

The state-level winners will represent Kerala at the ‘India Skills 2018’ planned in July, which will pave the way for their participation in the 45th World Skills Competition in Kazan, Russia in 2019.

Skill sessions in competition

‘India Skills Kerala 2018’ aims to revamp the attitude of youth, parents and society to skill development. The grand success of ‘Skill Fiesta 2016’ is also an inspiration to conduct competitions in this field. These competitions set the stage for the youngsters to foster and express their potential and technological efficiency.

The event is an opportunity for the country and the state to be proud of talents in the skill development sector.