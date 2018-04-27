KOCHI: Houses built under the Gram Swaraj Scheme at the Edappally block panchayat in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 fiscal years were handed over to beneficiaries on Thursday. The block panchayat is the first among its counterparts in the district to complete the construction of the houses in their entirety.

Keys to 14 houses were handed over to the beneficiaries at a function organised at the block panchayat hall. PAU project director P K Thilakan inaugurated the function and also handed over the keys of the houses built at Mulavukad, Elakunnapuzha, Kadamakudi and Cheranelloor panchayats.

Block panchayat president M R Antony, the chief guest, said the scheme could be brought to fruition due to the concerted efforts of the staff. He said the project, which was one of the most important development schemes mooted by the panchayat, could be completed in a timely manner with the inclusion of latest ideas.