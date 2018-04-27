KOCHI: The revised distribution charge for LPG cylinders will come into force in the district from May 1. No charge will be levied for distribution within a 5 km radius. For distance between 5 to 10 km, Rs 26 will be charged, instead of Rs 20 charged earlier.

For delivery between 10 and 15 km radius, Rs 33 will be levied, instead of the previous charge of Rs 25, while for distance above 15 km, Rs 39 will be charged, instead of Rs 30 charged earlier.

District Collector K Mohammed Y Safeerulla has instructed gas agencies to display the new charges and said legal action will be taken against those who fail to comply.