Minority Commission seeks action against cop for alleged torture of Plus Two student
By Express News Service | Published: 27th April 2018 01:39 AM |
Last Updated: 27th April 2018 02:53 AM
KOCHI: The Minority Commission at the sitting held at the Aluva Guest House here on Thursday directed the City Police Commissioner(CP) to register a criminal case against a former Fort Kochi Sub-Inspector for alleged torture of a Plus Two student after unnecessarily taking him to the police station. It also directed the SI to pay a compensation of Rs 22,000.
The commission's order came on a plea from the victim’s father. It directed the CP to frame charges under the Juvenile Justice Act and Violation of Child Rights Act.
The incident happened on July 6 when a police patrol was roaming in the Fort Kochi area. The commission also directed the Home Secretary to initiate disciplinary action against the officer without delay.