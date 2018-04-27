KOCHI: The Minority Commission at the sitting held at the Aluva Guest House here on Thursday directed the City Police Commissioner(CP) to register a criminal case against a former Fort Kochi Sub-Inspector for alleged torture of a Plus Two student after unnecessarily taking him to the police station. It also directed the SI to pay a compensation of `22,000.

The commission's order came on a plea from the victim’s father. It directed the CP to frame charges under the Juvenile Justice Act and Violation of Child Rights Act.

The incident happened on July 6 when a police patrol was roaming in the Fort Kochi area. The commission also directed the Home Secretary to initiate disciplinary action against the officer without delay.