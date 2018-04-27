KOCHI: Altair, an American heavyweight in the software industry, is likely to collaborate with Maker Village, India’s largest hardware electronic incubator. Altair South Asia vice-president and India MD Pawan Kumar hinted at the collaboration while inaugurating the ‘Tech-day’ organised by Maker Village at Kinfra Park, Kalamassery, on Thursday.

“It’s interesting to know several youngsters are coming up with exciting enterprises and startups. The attitude once prevalent in Kerala – work for others – is gradually changing which is a good sign. The role Maker Village played to make available seeding capital, mentorship and technology workshops is praiseworthy,” he said.

Maker Village CEO Prasad Balakrishnan Nair said the support extended by Altair India in the field of mentorship and creating awareness in technology is highly significant.

'Tech-day’ was organised to emphasise on the importance of simulation technologies from Altair, spanning across mechanical, electronics, controls and embedded software disciplines.